"Deep anger and resentment"- WWE Hall of Famer on his past issues with Jim Ross

WWE legend Jeff Jarrett has opened up about the issues he had with Jim Ross during their time together in WWE.

Jarrett worked for WWE as an in-ring competitor from 1992 to 1996 before returning for another run with Vince McMahon's company from 1997 to 1999. Ross, who is best known for his work as a commentator, also dealt with WWE Superstars’ finances behind the scenes.

Speaking on his new My World podcast, Jarrett explained that he did not want to leave WWE in 1999. However, he was left with little choice but to join WCW after Ross gave him a pay cut a year earlier:

“Vince McMahon and the WWF [WWE] and Madison Square Garden and RAW and SmackDown, the prestige… I’m a third-generation guy,” Jarrett said. “WWF is where stars are made. I did not want to leave, and I had some deep anger and resentment toward J.R. [Jim Ross] because it was very obvious, if I’m gonna feed my family, I gotta go.”

Jeff Jarrett returned to WWE as a backstage producer in January 2019, nine months after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Jim Ross, a 2007 WWE Hall of Famer, now works for AEW.

Why did Jim Ross cut Jeff Jarrett’s pay?

Jeff Jarrett is a six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Jeff Jarrett’s second WWE run took place between October 1997 and October 1999. Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon reduced Jarrett’s schedule during his first year back with the company after his wife Jill was diagnosed with cancer.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his limited dates, Jarrett said Jim Ross cut his guaranteed annual income from $350,000 to $250,000 in October 1998:

“I always really had a problem to go against my nature to go ‘complain’ about pay-offs, but when the contract shift happened into that deal one year, I kind of knew the gloves were off in so many ways,” Jarrett said. “I didn’t let it be known. I didn’t go to the dressing room and b**** and complain and moan about this, but that was a really hard pill to swallow because that was [Jim Ross saying], ‘Here’s the deal: I’m gonna change it.’ I said, ‘Okay, I don’t have a choice because you’re the boss, but I don’t trust you. I don’t trust the hand that’s feeding me.’”

Jeff Jarrett returned to WCW one day after competing in his final WWE match against Chyna at WWE No Mercy 1999. He earned a guaranteed $400,000 per year in WCW, plus $3,500 for every live event he worked.

