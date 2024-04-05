"Deep gratitude and respect" - The Rock breaks silence after major appearance with Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar The Rock recently took to social media to send a message after a major appearance alongside Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania XL.

After returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of this year, The Great One aligned himself with Roman Reigns' Bloodline. The duo are currently in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. They are set to lock horns in a tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows.

The Final Boss recently took to his Instagram to talk about him and Roman Reigns appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Final Boss wrote that it was his bucket list moment to share The Tonight Show's stage with The Tribal Chief and thanked the fans for always being by their side.

"Cool bucket list moment to share the @fallontonight stage with my cousin @romanreigns. As we head into this historic WRESTLEMANIA weekend - thank you to everyone who’s been rocking with us. Deep gratitude and respect for our family and as always, our fans. #FinalBoss #TribalChief #Bloodline @wwe @tkogrp," he shared.

WWE Hall of Famer believes The Rock and Roman Reigns will win at Night One of WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that he believes The Rock and Roman Reigns might come out victorious against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins if there would not be any interference.

"Well, I don't really know. I really think there may not be a winner here. There may be some interference here at the end. But if there is a winner I think The Rock and his partner. I think they will win this one. But if there is no win, I am thinking that because you could go right into SummerSlam with this. I think there may be some interference, I don't know. But I think if there is gonna be a winner, it will be The Rock's team."

A lot will depend on the tag team match on Night One as it will determine the stipulation for Night Two. If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins win, the undisputed world title match will see The Bloodline get barred from ringside. However, if the babyfaces lose, then the title match on Night Two will be Bloodline Rules.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL.

