"Deeply offensive" - Logan Paul goes off after massive allegations leveled against Jake Paul

Logan Paul has made a name for himself in WWE over the past few years. He is a former United States Champion and even teamed up with John Cena a month ago at Money in the Bank. He recently went off at some fans on X for leveling some allegations against his brother, Jake Paul.

Logan's brother Jake is also a prominent figure on the internet. He has had an interesting boxing career, in which he even defeated the likes of Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. Many fans alleged that Jake was rigging those fights to ensure victory.

Logan Paul took to X to share his disappointment over the massive allegations.

"I find it hilarious that people have such a hard time believing that my brother keeps winning (including against Mike Tyson) that they have to accuse him of rigging fights; not only a federal crime but deeply offensive to some of the combat legends he’s beaten like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz etc. Haters lie to themselves to make reality make sense because they’re too stupid to accept the truth," he wrote.

It's great to see Logan defend his brother on social media against such allegations.

JBL thinks Logan Paul retiring John Cena would be a great idea

John Cena is set to retire from in-ring competition in December this year after spending nearly 25 years in WWE. Wrestling legend John Bradshaw Layfield recently stated that he thinks it would be brilliant if Logan Paul retired Cena.

Cena and Logan teamed up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank but came up short. During his appearance at Something to Wrestle, JBL said he thinks Logan should retire Cena.

"That's a great call. Oh my God, people would be furious about that. That's brilliant. I didn't think about that. And you have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena. He would make so much hay out of that. You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do," said JBL. [33:47 – 34:13]

While most fans would indeed be furious if The Maverick is Cena's final opponent, it'll be interesting to see who actually gets the honor of retiring the 17-time WWE Champion.

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

