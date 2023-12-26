"Defeat Roman Reigns", "Money maker" - Fans react to released WWE Superstar's big update

The wrestling world is impressed by a big update of a released WWE Superstar following the end of the 90-day non-compete clause.

The star in question is Mustafa Ali, who was one of the top names released by the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023. Climbing the NXT ladder, Ali was poised for a North American Championship showdown with Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy.

But fate dealt a cruel blow, leaving the title match and his dreams at World Wrestling Entertainment unfulfilled.

The shackles of his 90-day non-compete finally fell away, and the 37-year-old star didn't waste a moment to unleash a bombastic promo video, igniting the #MustafaAli2024 World Tour Campaign.

In the latest update, Mustafa Ali's post-WWE journey is off to a scorching start! His upcoming GCW clash with Gringo Loco on January 12 and Dreamwave Wrestling's Run This Town on February 10 is sold out.

It looks like the fans are ready to witness the next chapter of this high-flying star, and the tickets are already flying faster than a moonsault. The wrestling world took to Twitter (X) to share their excitement for the 37-year-old star's big update of the sell-out shows.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

One fan claimed he purchased the 2K23 video game and declared he will have Ali defeat Roman Reigns' character and make him a champion in the game.

A few fans shared that Mustafa Ali made a good decision on the wrestling world tour, and they are excited for the star, calling him a "moneymaker."

Some fans mentioned that the 37-year-old is off to a good start heading into 2024 and deserves to be a world champion very soon.

In Ali's promo package, he took a shot at former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, which has led to speculations among fans for the two men to collide at the earliest.

Mustafa Ali flexed incredible body transformation following official WWE departure

As mentioned earlier, Ali is officially not a member of World Wrestling Entertainment after the end of the non-compete clause.

Mustafa Ali ignited the internet by revealing a sculpted masterpiece boasting impressive muscle definition. The 37-year-old's dedication to his physique is undeniable, transforming him into a physical force ready to conquer the independent wrestling scene.

Check out the former WWE Superstar's post below:

It will be exciting to see Ali reach the top of the mountain in the independent scene following his exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

What did you think of the released WWE Superstar's huge update? Sound off in the comments section below.