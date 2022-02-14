"Definitely a disappointment" - WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair on why she has to win the Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair recently revealed the most significant motivation behind her intentions to win the upcoming Elimination Chamber match.

Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan, and Doudrop will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match later this week to win a Championship opportunity. The sixth and final participant of the match has still not been confirmed, and there could be a surprise return.

Belair was disappointed after losing out on a guaranteed title opportunity at WrestleMania after not winning the Royal Rumble last month. The EST of WWE won the match last year but failed to replicate the result this year. But now Belair has another opportunity to become the number one contender on WWE RAW.

"It was definitely a disappointment, coming off winning the Royal Rumble last year, which was my ticket to go to WrestleMania. I main evented and came out the Smackdown Women's Champion, so of course, I wanted to run it back-to-back this year for the Royal Rumble. But you win some, you lose some, and then you don't give up. You don't let up. So I'm just going into Elimination Chamber with that fuel to come out on top of the Elimination Chamber," said Belair. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Although Ronda Rousey was the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble this year, Belair delivered an impressive performance and was recognized as the Iron Woman of the match.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

I really REALLY do.

#royalrumble I feel you baby girl.I really REALLY do. I feel you baby girl.I really REALLY do.#royalrumble https://t.co/hz4oHE7UE8

WWE RAW Women's Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will challenge Becky Lynch for the title at Elimination Chamber later this week. Big Time Becks is determined to beat her idol and retain her gold at the upcoming event.

Lita had the upper hand during her confrontation with Lynch on WWE RAW last week. Both superstars are set to cross paths once again on tonight's episode. Things are expected to heat up on the red brand's final show before the Elimination Chamber as both women come face to face.

Also Read Article Continues below

All five women who will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber and the mystery participant will keep a close eye on this WWE RAW segment. After all, the next Championship contender will have to feud with either Lynch or Lita on "Road to WrestleMania."

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Pratik Singh