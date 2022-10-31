"Definitely like to pick up where we left off" - 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke aims to win another championship with recently returned WWE Superstar 

Dana Brooke has expressed her interest in winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and she wants to do it with Emma.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Emma made her return to the company. She answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While Emma was unsuccessful in dethroning The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Brooke is keen on winning the Women's Tag titles with the Australian star.

Speaking to Steve Fall of NBC's Ten Count podcast, Brooke claimed that she would like to reunite with her former tag team partner.

"Emma and I have had an amazing history together," she said. "With those tag team titles ... They weren't in the picture when we were teaming together, so I'd definitely like to pick up where we left off and go for those tag team titles." said Brooke [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Tiff 🌸 @womenstitless Dana Brooke is one of the most hardest workers & dedicated performers in WWE, she's made everything given to her work & deserves to be in a storyline to properly showcase her improvements as a competitor in-ring. I'm tired of her usage on the roster like let her do more! Dana Brooke is one of the most hardest workers & dedicated performers in WWE, she's made everything given to her work & deserves to be in a storyline to properly showcase her improvements as a competitor in-ring. I'm tired of her usage on the roster like let her do more! https://t.co/QmaHhQRd3z

How did Emma react to her WWE return on SmackDown?

In the aftermath of the latest edition of SmackDown, Emma took to Twitter to react to her return. Despite losing to Ronda Rousey, she seems to be in good spirits after staying away from the company for five years.

The 33-year-old expressed her happiness and claimed that she was overwhelmed with the support she has received from the WWE Universe.

She also thanked the fans in the following message:

"5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ❤️ I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! 😎 @WWE"

Check out her message below:

Tenille Dashwood @TenilleDashwood

I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! @WWE 5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full!I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! 5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ❤️I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! 😎 @WWE https://t.co/PspxTxEhLF

Emma is expected to continue her run on the blue brand going forward. The former NXT star could be a vital member of the SmackDown Women's Division going forward.

Would you like to see Dana Brooke and Emma reunite? Sound off in the comments section below.

