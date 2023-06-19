"Delete this" - Rhea Ripley tells WWE to delete embarrassing video of Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley wasn't happy one bit over WWE's recent post about Dominik getting spanked by Rey Mysterio.

At tonight's WWE live event that emanated from Charleston, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik in a Father’s Day Street Fight. At one point during the contest, the Hall of Famer embarrassed his son by spanking him in the middle of the ring.

The spanking received a massive pop from the fans in attendance at the live event. Rhea Ripley wasn't happy at all about the same, though. She took to Instagram and commented on WWE's video of Rey spanking Dominik. The Nightmare told WWE to delete the video.

A screengrab of Ripley's comment

Rhea Ripley is quite protective of Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley was once Dominik Mysterio's arch-rival on WWE TV and used to target him on a weekly basis. She attacked him on multiple occasions last year until he finally embraced his dark side and formed an alliance with The Judgment Day.

The Eradicate and Dominik have grown incredibly close over the past few months. While talking to Michael Fairman, Ripley shared a surprising tidbit about her relationship with Dominik:

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it," she said.

She further added:

"But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends."

Ripley couldn't bear watching Dominik getting embarrassed in front of thousands of fans at the live event. Unfortunately for the duo, the video went viral pretty quickly and is being shared by many fans on social media at the moment.

