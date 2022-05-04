"Delete this" - WWE Superstar reacts to Dana Brooke's recent assault

Reggie took to Twitter to beg Dana Brooke and WWE to delete the video of him being punched by his wife.

Dana Brooke and Reggie are currently going through a divorce after the 24/7 Champion declared that she wanted out of their marriage. The on-screen couple tied the knot on the April 18 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Brooke was pinned as part of the commitment ceremony but was able to win her title back. However, she has been on rocky ground with her new husband ever since. Reggie attempted to pin Dana again this week on RAW, and her reaction was to lash out and then make it clear that she wanted a divorce.

Brooke responded to the update to note that she would be happy to delete the last three months with Reggie. The couple had been friends for several months before Reggie proposed to Dana last month and arranged a commitment ceremony just weeks later.

WWE star Dana Brooke is engaged to Ulysses Diaz in real life

Despite being married to Reggie on-screen, Brooke announced her engagement to combat fighter Ulysses Diaz last year. The couple has been dating for several years now. In one of the most interesting bloopers on WWE TV in recent months, Brooke was seen wearing her wedding ring while out on a date with Reggie on RAW.

Diaz and Brooke have noted that the star would be happy to join his fiance on RAW if the opportunity arose.

"Being in the WWE would be a dream come true. As a kid everybody grows up watching that, you know? I would love some little Monster Maniacs," Diaz recently told Fightful.

It's unclear if there are currently plans for Diaz to join Brooke, which could be where this storyline could be heading following their divorce.

