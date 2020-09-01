Demi Burnett reveals what Angel Garza did wrong on WWE RAW

Demi Burnett has taken to Twitter to post an in-character tweet after Angel Garza abandoned her on the August 31, 2020 episode of WWE RAW.

Garza and Andrade competed in a tornado tag team match against The Street Profits on this week's show, but the match was brought to an abrupt end when members of RETRIBUTION made their way to the ring and attacked three of the Superstars involved in the match, as well as Zelina Vega.

The only Superstar they were unable to attack was Garza, who quickly escaped with his recent on-screen love interest, Demi Burnett.

In a backstage segment following the attack, Garza told Demi Burnett that he whisked her away from ringside because he would never forgive himself if anything bad happened to her.

However, when RETRIBUTION arrived on the scene again, the former Cruiserweight Champion ran away, leaving Demi Burnett all alone with five masked people in front of her.

Demi Burnett, who ran away by herself, has now called Garza out on Twitter for abandoning her.

Ya u abandoned me 😢 — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) September 1, 2020

When @AngelGarzaWwe ditched me and left me to fend for myself without warning pic.twitter.com/PYRZW9R9iI — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) September 1, 2020

After accidentally referring to RETRIBUTION as "restoration" during the segment, Demi Burnett also responded to a Twitter user by saying, "Shhh we are pretending I didn't f*** that up."

Demi Burnett's WWE storyline

A star of American reality dating show The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Demi Burnett began appearing on WWE RAW on August 3 when she received a rose from Angel Garza in a backstage segment.

Since then, she has been torn between Garza and Viking Raiders member Ivar, with both men having their own unique way of trying to win her over.

Garza, who calls himself WWE's Lethal Lothario, has attempted to impress Demi Burnett by giving her roses, while Ivar has fought for her affection by presenting her with a turkey leg every time he sees her.

It appeared as though Demi Burnett had chosen to side with Ivar this week when she gave him a good-luck kiss before his match. However, after she accompanied Garza to the ring later in the show, it remains unclear which Superstar she prefers.