IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a recent guest on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer. During the interview, the top star of IMPACT's Knockouts division expressed her interest in facing one of two top AEW stars at the Hard To Kill PPV. Purrazzo said she is interested in facing either Dr. Britt Baker or the AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. Purrazzo also said that she would be interested in facing either Taya Valkyrie or Rosemary at the PPV:

"I would love to wrestle Britt [Baker] at Hard to Kill. I would love to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida at Hard to Kill. But as far as our Impact roster goes, my No. 1 right now just because we’ve had some interactions is Taya Valkyrie. She says the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time, and I’m over it. So, I’d like to defeat her, break her arm, piledriver her, and shut her up a little bit. So, definitely, Taya, and a rematch with Rosemary would be great." H/T: 411Mania

Deonna Purrazzo on how she was received backstage in IMPACT Wrestling

During the interview with Penzer, 'The Virtuosa' also opened up about what it was like backstage after she first signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Purrazzo revealed that she was trepidatious at first but she was welcomed by everyone backstage:

"It was a little scary for me at first to come to those tapings towards the end of May. I was my own for the first time in a long time. When I was in WWE, I had some of my best friends with me at that point. To be walking into a new place, and not that I didn’t know anyone, but just to be on my own, it was really scary and intimidating for me. But there are a great group of girls who make up our women’s division – great athletes but even better people who, right off the bat, made me feel comfortable and were really excited that I was going to join the team." H/T: 411Mania

Deonna Purrazzo was signed to WWE before being released earlier this year in April. Purrazzo was quickly signed by IMPACT Wrestling and quickly showed everyone that she's at the top of her game, winning the Knockouts Championship from Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary.