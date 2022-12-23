Deonna Purrazzo invites released NXT star to join IMPACT Wrestling

After losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, Mandy Rose was let go by WWE. What Rose will do next has been a subject of conjecture ever since. Deonna Purrazzo, an IMPACT Wrestling knockout has recently expressed interest in working with the former NXT Women's Champion.

Mandy Rose established herself as one of the leading faces of the white and gold brand. She demonstrated her supremacy in the women's division alongside Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne while holding the brand's Women's Championship for more than 400 days. Following the match, Mandy Rose was fired from the company for posting explicit material to her FanTime profile.

Deonna Purrazzo expressed her desire to work with the former NXT Women's Champion and welcomed her to join the IMPACT Wrestling roster in an interview with Metro.

“I’m gonna open the door and welcome her in! I think that the Mandy Rose that came to NXT a year and a half, almost two years ago, to the Mandy Rose we see today has been a complete evolution of Mandy Rose. To see her in a different light and on a different platform, and see what else she can do without the WWE confines, is going to reinvent her again,” Purrazzo said. (H/T Metro)

The former Impact Knockouts World Champion stated that she'd want to wrestle the former WWE Superstar if she continues wrestling.

“Obviously we can’t speculate what she’s gonna do, or what her mindset is, if she wants to wrestle, if it she doesn’t want to wrestle – it wouldn’t be fair to. But if she chooses to wrestle, I want to wrestle her,” Deonna added. (H/T Metro)

It will be interesting to see if God's Greatest Creation switches to another organization or even pursues a career outside of wrestling.

Mandy Rose's reign as NXT Women's Champion ended after 413 days

Mandy Rose was the face of the women's division on the white and gold brand. She returned to NXT in 2021 and quickly became the new Women's Champion. She held the women's title for 413 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez.

The title match aired on a regular weekly broadcast, and Rose dropped the title. She also tweeted a message of gratitude for all the love and support she has received over her historic reign as the women's champion.

It will be fascinating to see whether the former NXT Women's Champion will ever return to the WWE or if she will continue to generate money from other ventures.

