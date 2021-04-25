Deonna Purrazzo reveals which released WWE Superstars she wants to face

In a recent interview, Deonna Purrazzo commented on this month's WWE releases and which released Superstars she'd be interested in facing.

Deonna Purrazzo is the current IMPACT Knockouts Champion, signing with IMPACT last year following her release from WWE. Since signing, The Virtuosa has shown fans why she's one of the top women in pro wrestling today.

Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and named wrestling legend Mickie James as well as Chelsea Green, both former IMPACT/TNA stars, as competitors she'd like to face. She also named both members of The IIconics as possible opponents she would like to work with:

"Everyone that this happened to last year, myself included, has kind of found a new home and landed on their feet and been successful. So, I think this had to happen to the next round of people, and we set that template of it’s going to be OK, you will be successful and thrive wherever you land. Obviously, I want my best friend Chelsea Green to come back to Impact. Mickie James is a former Knockouts Champion. And then I also love Cassie and Billie as individuals and as a tag team. I think of those four we would benefit tremendously from and vice versa." Said Purrazzo. H/T: 411Mania

WWE released 10 Superstars earlier this month

WWE often releases superstars after WrestleMania each year. This year was no different as the WWE Universe saw the company release 10 Superstars after WrestleMania 37.

Arguably, the most surprising of these was Samoa Joe, although there are some questions regarding Joe's injury issues being a likely cause for his release. WWE veteran Mickie James was also let go, along with both members of The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Chelsea Green's release also came as something of a shock.

The other names released in WWE's annual clear-out included Tucker, Wesley Blake, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas and Kalisto.