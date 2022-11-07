"Deserves ALL THE DAMN FLOWERS"- Twitter erupts as Roman Reigns breaks down emotionally following his match at Crown Jewel 

The WWE Universe went berserk following Roman Reigns' victory over social media star Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan at Crown Jewel in an insane match. Despite this being Paul's third match, he stood out for his incredible performance. The match, however, was interrupted several times, once by The Usos and then by Logan's brother, Jake Paul.

The brawl between The Usos and Jake Paul created a distraction, allowing Reigns to hit Logan with a Superman Punch and a Spear for the win.

Following The Tribal Chief's victory, he was seen having an emotional breakdown while his special counsel Paul Heyman was acknowledging him.

Wrestling fans have recently commented on The Tribal Chief's reaction following his win over Logan. Most of the fans were in awe and supported The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief, while others were full of criticism for the latter.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

pau @316REIGNS



#WWECrownJewel roman was so emotional, he deserves ALL THE DAMN FLOWERS. roman was so emotional, he deserves ALL THE DAMN FLOWERS. #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/tMKAnZ7zLH

yo mama @theboy827 @316REIGNS Love the character work this was the closest he been to losing the title and the emotions showed just how much it means @316REIGNS Love the character work this was the closest he been to losing the title and the emotions showed just how much it means

Anesse Ameer @anesse_ameer @316REIGNS Appreciate his reign because he will go part time i love every minute of this reign acknowledge him @316REIGNS Appreciate his reign because he will go part time i love every minute of this reign acknowledge him https://t.co/8l18e2XwqW

tiny @headlandfella @316REIGNS Romans not going to be eating much solid food for a while, judging on how he grabbed his jaw. @316REIGNS Romans not going to be eating much solid food for a while, judging on how he grabbed his jaw.

James @Samueldynamics @316REIGNS Imagine out of the ten years in wwe they only started to respect him in the last two he has a right to be emotional he finally overcome the hate @316REIGNS Imagine out of the ten years in wwe they only started to respect him in the last two he has a right to be emotional he finally overcome the hate

Mahi 🌟 @Adventu08746645 @Samueldynamics @316REIGNS Good were the days he was in the shield. He sucks as a champ @Samueldynamics @316REIGNS Good were the days he was in the shield. He sucks as a champ

Check A Hoe Jones @robertg20960862 @316REIGNS Adding Paul Heyman to Reigns heel act was the greatest wrestling decision this decade. No one loves The Tribal Chief more than The Wiseman. Such a great pairing. @316REIGNS Adding Paul Heyman to Reigns heel act was the greatest wrestling decision this decade. No one loves The Tribal Chief more than The Wiseman. Such a great pairing.

Charlesetta Tyler @CharlesettaTyl3 @316REIGNS THIS IS NOT A TRUE WINNER. HE ALWAYS WIN A MATCH WITH HELP FROM HIS COUSINS. @316REIGNS THIS IS NOT A TRUE WINNER. HE ALWAYS WIN A MATCH WITH HELP FROM HIS COUSINS.

Dutch Mantell had spoken about how Jake Paul's involvement in Roman Reigns' match would affect it

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell had earlier mentioned how Jake Paul's involvement in Roman Reigns' match would affect it.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell revealed how excited he was for The Tribal Chief and Logan Paul's match. He further detailed how Jake's involvement would create chaos and would eventually result in a huge fight.

The veteran said:

"I think the interest is there, my interest is there. When I wanna see something, the interest has to be strong. What I'm interested in now is how they're gonna close it out if they do close it out. I doubt they'll leave it open-ended but they will leave it to where it can be revisited need they have to do that. Sometimes, they need to leave it that way. Give us a finish. Him adding his brother, that tells everybody there's gonna be a big fight at the end. Everybody's gonna get involved. We'll see how that comes out."

Roman Reigns has been the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for almost 800 days now.

It will be interesting to see who will be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief in the near future. What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comment section below.

