"Deserves a championship run" - Fans want another Anoa'i family member to return after The Rock's WWE SmackDown appearance

The Rock made headlines by making an appearance on WWE SmackDown this week. His return has sparked fans' interest in another Anoa'i family member, who has been missing from television for months.

The Rock appeared on SmackDown to a huge ovation from fans. He confronted former United States Champion Austin Theory before putting him down with the People's Elbow.

While it's not clear for how long The Great One is back on television, fans want to see another member of his family come back. That superstar is none other than Tamina.

The nine-time WWE 24/7 Champion and a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion hasn't competed in a televised match since the 2023 Royal Rumble. She is related to top SmackDown stars Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and the returning Rock.

Fans of the star took to social media soon after the return of The Great One. Many called for the company to bring Tamina back to their screens as she is being wasted backstage without any storylines.

The star was drafted to SmackDown during the 2023 Draft. It remains to be seen whether she'll be making an appearance on the blue brand in the near future.

The Rock recently bought a house for WWE star Tamina

Last year, WWE fans were treated to some heartwarming news from the Anoa'i family. Dwayne Johnson decided to surprise his cousin Tamina Snuka with a brand-new house.

The current WWE star was more than delighted by the massive gift from The People's Champion. The Rock noted on Instagram that she had been through some tough times but is determined to be a strong and independent mother to her two daughters.

The Rock went into detail about why he surprised his cousin Tamina with the gift. He wanted to ensure stability in her life and give shelter to her children.

"She deserves a lot more. Been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler - on the road, wrestling nightly for YEARS. I wanted to bring a little stability in my cousin’s life for her and her kids."

The Rock is known to have a gigantic heart, and he has helped many current and former superstars in their time of need. This is just another example of just how giving the Hollywood megastar really is.

