The Rock explains why he bought a house for current WWE superstar

The Rock has made millions (and millions!) of dollars and is using some of his earnings to take care of those close to him.

He recently purchased a home for his cousin and current WWE Superstar, Tamina Snuka. The Rock noted on Instagram that she has been through some tough times but is determined to be a strong and independent mother to her two daughters.

The People's Champion went into detail on Twitter today about why he surprised Tamina with the incredible gift. He stated that he wanted to bring stability to his cousin's life and her children with a new home:

"She deserves a lot more. Been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler - on the road, wrestling nightly for YEARS. I wanted to bring a little stability in my cousin’s life for her and her kids"

The Rock also bought his mother a home recently

Earlier this month, the 10-time world champion shared on social media that he surprised his mother with a new home. He noted that it took the design team eight weeks to get ready and everything in the home was brand new.

The Great One noted that he has bought her homes in the past, but this one was special because she wants it to be her last:

"I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, “After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream".

