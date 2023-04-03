"Deserves so much better" - Fans are outraged as Top WWE star goes 0-5 at WrestleMania after losing again

WrestleMania 39, unfortunately, saw a top star and grand slam champion, Asuka suffer her fifth defeat. The Empress of Tomorrow had a change in character and earned the right to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair - a match that saw Belair pick up the victory.
Unfortunately, for Asuka, it meant that she is now 0-5 at WrestleMania. She made her first-ever appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All five years ago. Despite coming in as the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble winner, she lost to Charlotte Flair.
The next year, she was relegated to battle royal, where she was eliminated. The year after that, she teamed up with Kairi Sane and lost to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. She lost to Rhea Ripley two years ago and missed the show in Dallas last year.
She has always been in important title matches, but she also always loses. Fans are not happy about the fact that she is now 0-5 at the Show of Shows:
Will WWE run the WrestleMania match back at Backlash?
It will be interesting to see how things play out between Asuka and Bianca Belair post-WrestleMania. WWE may simply run the rivalry back and have a rematch at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.
Even fans in the arena had mixed reactions to the win, with many wanting to see Asuka win. Belair's title run hasn't received a lot of praise, but she has maintained popularity - especially among the younger female demographic.
Could Asuka still end the reign of Belair, who is now 3-0 at the Showcase of the Immortals? Sound off in the comment section below.
