"Deserves so much better" - Fans are outraged as Top WWE star goes 0-5 at WrestleMania after losing again

WrestleMania 39, unfortunately, saw a top star and grand slam champion, Asuka suffer her fifth defeat. The Empress of Tomorrow had a change in character and earned the right to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair - a match that saw Belair pick up the victory.

Unfortunately, for Asuka, it meant that she is now 0-5 at WrestleMania. She made her first-ever appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All five years ago. Despite coming in as the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble winner, she lost to Charlotte Flair.

The next year, she was relegated to battle royal, where she was eliminated. The year after that, she teamed up with Kairi Sane and lost to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. She lost to Rhea Ripley two years ago and missed the show in Dallas last year.

She has always been in important title matches, but she also always loses. Fans are not happy about the fact that she is now 0-5 at the Show of Shows:

yumo @lolyumo_ @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE is that 0-5 for asuka now? she deserves so much better @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE is that 0-5 for asuka now? she deserves so much better😔

¿W.F? @Wh1t3F4c3 Asuka becoming 0-5 at WM followed by a Shane McMahon return Asuka becoming 0-5 at WM followed by a Shane McMahon return https://t.co/o6zkVLCIPc

Nas king 👻 @ImNasking @BRWrestling Asuka needed this win & this Wrestlemania moment. She never won on the big stage. 0-5 Record, Well there’s always backlash to redeem yourself. @BRWrestling Asuka needed this win & this Wrestlemania moment. She never won on the big stage. 0-5 Record, Well there’s always backlash to redeem yourself.

Shiny Hunter Frontz @ShinyFrontz @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE one of the most BORING title runs in Womens history and you will never let Asuka have her mania moment 0-5 at mania like give me a break we really are in Bianca wins LOL'S territory FFS @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE one of the most BORING title runs in Womens history and you will never let Asuka have her mania moment 0-5 at mania like give me a break we really are in Bianca wins LOL'S territory FFS

Frankers XD @Turbo_Frankie @WWEonFOX @BiancaBelairWWE There's zero benefit to Bianca winning. Asuka now 0-5 in WM. Asuka has substantially more character/personality than Bianaca's one-dimensional gimmick. @WWEonFOX @BiancaBelairWWE There's zero benefit to Bianca winning. Asuka now 0-5 in WM. Asuka has substantially more character/personality than Bianaca's one-dimensional gimmick.

Jugsss ✨ @itsmejugal_



WM 34 - Lost to Charlotte

WM 35 - Lost the Battle Royale

WM 36 - Lost to Bliss & Cross

WM 37 - Lost to Rhea Ripley

WM 39 - Lost to Bianca Belair



What was the point of bringing her back with her Kana gimmick? Asuka is 0-5 at #WrestleMania WM 34 - Lost to CharlotteWM 35 - Lost the Battle RoyaleWM 36 - Lost to Bliss & CrossWM 37 - Lost to Rhea RipleyWM 39 - Lost to Bianca BelairWhat was the point of bringing her back with her Kana gimmick? #AsukaDeservesBetter Asuka is 0-5 at #WrestleMania WM 34 - Lost to Charlotte WM 35 - Lost the Battle RoyaleWM 36 - Lost to Bliss & Cross WM 37 - Lost to Rhea Ripley WM 39 - Lost to Bianca Belair What was the point of bringing her back with her Kana gimmick? #AsukaDeservesBetter https://t.co/52jPjOQFF0

Michael @mlbranson2 Great match but I don't like living in a world where @WWEAsuka is 0-5 at #WrestleMania Great match but I don't like living in a world where @WWEAsuka is 0-5 at #WrestleMania

Will WWE run the WrestleMania match back at Backlash?

It will be interesting to see how things play out between Asuka and Bianca Belair post-WrestleMania. WWE may simply run the rivalry back and have a rematch at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Even fans in the arena had mixed reactions to the win, with many wanting to see Asuka win. Belair's title run hasn't received a lot of praise, but she has maintained popularity - especially among the younger female demographic.

Could Asuka still end the reign of Belair, who is now 3-0 at the Showcase of the Immortals? Sound off in the comment section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes