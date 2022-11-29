"Destroyed his own company" - Fans not interested in seeing Vince McMahon return to WWE on the upcoming edition of RAW

Fans online have had their say on potentially seeing Vince McMahon in an upcoming episode of WWE RAW. A large number of them do not want to see the former WWE Champion on the red brand.
Vince McMahon finally stepped down from his position as CEO of the Stamford-based promotion after ruling the wrestling empire for four decades (1982-2022). His exit was a rather controversial one, with the Wall Street Journal publishing certain stories about the 77-year-old.
In one of the biggest moments in wrestling history, the 1999 Royal Rumble winner announced via the company's official website and Twitter that he was stepping down from all his positions in his wrestling empire. His son-in-law Triple H took over as the head of creative. For a number of fans, the idea of a WWE without Vince McMahon was inconceivable.
RAW's upcoming episode will be a milestone as it will mark the 30th anniversary of the red brand. With the show being Mr. McMahon's brainchild, fans online pondered if he should return on that episode of RAW. The response to that idea was fairly negative.
A WWE legend believes Vince McMahon is still involved with the company
Wrestling icon Sgt. Slaughter stated in a recent interview with Bill Apter that he believes the former ECW World Champion is still involved with the company to an extent. The Sarge went on to wish him the best for his future.
“I feel that he’s (Vince McMahon) still there and there’s no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge of the business goes. If it wasn’t for his knowledge, a lot of us wouldn’t be doing the things we’re doing today. I wish him all the best." [1:14 to 1:33]
While the official reason given for Vince stepping down was his age, it is widely believed that he departed the company after investigations regarding sexual assault and the use of company funds to cover up the misdeeds. It would likely cause a huge uproar if he shows up on the company's programming anytime soon.
