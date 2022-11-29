"Destroyed his own company" - Fans not interested in seeing Vince McMahon return to WWE on the upcoming edition of RAW

Fans online have had their say on potentially seeing Vince McMahon in an upcoming episode of WWE RAW. A large number of them do not want to see the former WWE Champion on the red brand.

Vince McMahon finally stepped down from his position as CEO of the Stamford-based promotion after ruling the wrestling empire for four decades (1982-2022). His exit was a rather controversial one, with the Wall Street Journal publishing certain stories about the 77-year-old.

In one of the biggest moments in wrestling history, the 1999 Royal Rumble winner announced via the company's official website and Twitter that he was stepping down from all his positions in his wrestling empire. His son-in-law Triple H took over as the head of creative. For a number of fans, the idea of a WWE without Vince McMahon was inconceivable.

RAW's upcoming episode will be a milestone as it will mark the 30th anniversary of the red brand. With the show being Mr. McMahon's brainchild, fans online pondered if he should return on that episode of RAW. The response to that idea was fairly negative.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Should Vince McMahon appear at the Raw 30th anniversary show? Should Vince McMahon appear at the Raw 30th anniversary show? https://t.co/uDi16bmNWT

Jordan Clark Knoefler @KnoeflerJordan @WrestlingNewsCo No, he should not. He basically nearly destroyed his own company, so no, he should not appear at all he should stay far away from the company. @WrestlingNewsCo No, he should not. He basically nearly destroyed his own company, so no, he should not appear at all he should stay far away from the company.

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @WrestlingNewsCo No, he’s gone. He’s out. I will actually be surprised if they even do a HOF for him. @WrestlingNewsCo No, he’s gone. He’s out. I will actually be surprised if they even do a HOF for him.

Gabe Bonham @GabeBonham1 @WrestlingNewsCo No Vince McMahon for a long time but eventually appearance for the Hall of Fame to get induct for the WWE Hall of Fame. @WrestlingNewsCo No Vince McMahon for a long time but eventually appearance for the Hall of Fame to get induct for the WWE Hall of Fame.

DotDotEight @DotDotEight @WrestlingNewsCo no. not because i hate him, but because he has been in control of the WWE for 30 years and needs to take a break from it @WrestlingNewsCo no. not because i hate him, but because he has been in control of the WWE for 30 years and needs to take a break from it

Brandon Nickel @BrandonNickel36 @WrestlingNewsCo He should appear in court before he appears on Raw or any HOF opportunities @WrestlingNewsCo He should appear in court before he appears on Raw or any HOF opportunities

Jeff Hunter @JeffTheBEM @WrestlingNewsCo No. Vince shouldn't appear on WWF/E TV in any capacity going forward; this also should've been negotiated in his "retirement package". @WrestlingNewsCo No. Vince shouldn't appear on WWF/E TV in any capacity going forward; this also should've been negotiated in his "retirement package".

D L Carter @DarkwingDwight @WrestlingNewsCo Lmao within 6 months of him leaving!? No!!!!!! Maybe in a decade but this is way way way to soon. @WrestlingNewsCo Lmao within 6 months of him leaving!? No!!!!!! Maybe in a decade but this is way way way to soon.

A WWE legend believes Vince McMahon is still involved with the company

Wrestling icon Sgt. Slaughter stated in a recent interview with Bill Apter that he believes the former ECW World Champion is still involved with the company to an extent. The Sarge went on to wish him the best for his future.

“I feel that he’s (Vince McMahon) still there and there’s no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge of the business goes. If it wasn’t for his knowledge, a lot of us wouldn’t be doing the things we’re doing today. I wish him all the best." [1:14 to 1:33]

While the official reason given for Vince stepping down was his age, it is widely believed that he departed the company after investigations regarding sexual assault and the use of company funds to cover up the misdeeds. It would likely cause a huge uproar if he shows up on the company's programming anytime soon.

