WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter believes that WWE's former CEO Vince McMahon is still involved with the company.

Vince stepped down as CEO and then completely parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion in July earlier this year. While the official reason given by him and the company was Vince's old age of 77, it is more likely that he departed the company because of an investigation into charges of sexual assault and misappropriation of company funds against him.

Slaughter, who is a former WWF Champion and Hall of Famer, was the promotion's on-screen Commissioner for a few months in 1997-98. He was famously antagonized by D-Generation X in the group's early days. He also main-evented WrestleMania 8 in 1991, where he defended his WWF title against Hulk Hogan.

During an interview with legendary journalist Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, The Sarge shared his belief that Mr. McMahon is still involved with WWE to some degree.

“I feel that he’s (Vince McMahon) still there and there’s no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge of the business goes. If it wasn’t for his knowledge, a lot of us wouldn’t be doing the things we’re doing today. I wish him all the best." [1:14 to 1:33]

Sgt. Slaughter claims Vince McMahon hated an iconic WrestleMania main event

During the same interview, Sgt. Slaughter claimed that Vince McMahon once told him that he hated the WrestleMania 6 main event between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior.

Dubbed "The Ultimate Challenge". WWF Champion Hogan took on Intercontinental Champion Warrior in a match with both titles on the line in the main event of WrestleMania 6 in 1990 in Toronto, Canada. The iconic bout saw The Ultimate Warrior walk away with both titles.

Slaughter recalls writing a letter to Vince after the show. He commended the production of the show but stated that the main event was "P.U" (signifying something being awful).

The Genetic Jackhammer would call Slaughter a few days later and agree with his assessment of the match.

"There's only one Vince [McMahon]. So he said 'I got the note. Appreciate the feedback on the production. And I appreciate someone like you seeing that. And you're right, the match was a P.U. So are you ready to go back to work? You're done with Hasbro right?' And I went 'How do you know that?' and he goes 'I'm Vince McMahon, that's what I do.'" (5:42-6:12)

As stated above, Sgt. Slaughter ended up in the main event of WrestleMania 2 years later. While the fact that he defended his WWF title against Hulk Hogan in that match is well known, some fans forget that he first won the title from The Ultimate Warrior the year before

