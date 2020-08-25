Details on AEW's measures to keep wrestlers and crew safe

AEW and WWE have been putting on shows consistently during the pandemic. Throughout this time, they have found ways to try and keep the roster safe. However, recently during AEW Dynamite, fans were being allowed into the show again, which was seen as extremely risky by a large part of the wrestling community.

In this upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, according to an earlier report, more fans will be allowed in as the company starts to work towards letting fans back into their shows more and more.

Now, during a recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Alex Chamberlain, a former WWE wrestler who was brought in for certain roles on AEW, and recently performing on AEW Dark, explained the extensive preparations being taken by AEW to make sure that the wrestlers and the crew were safe.

Alex Chamberlain on Tony Khan and AEW taking precautions

Alex Chamberlain explained the precautions that Tony Khan and AEW were taking to ensure that the wrestlers were safe.

"Tony Khan spared no expense when it comes to that. As soon as you get to the hotel the first thing they have you do is meet with the doctor. You go and get a blood test right then and there. You sit down with your mask on. They give you the 15-minute rapid response blood test. So they take a little sample from you. Then the doctor will clear you. Then they put a wristband on you to show you are cleared from COVID. Otherwise you don't have access to any of the other facilities or the other talent that has been tested already. Then once you roll into Daily's Place where the Jaguars stadium is right behind it, they have a gate where there is this digital temperature check. They have you stand in front of a monitor. They take your temperature and allow you in the facility."

He went on to explain the facility was open-air, but everyone in AEW was still wearing masks unless they were eating, with every single person being tested.

"Honestly, it's an open-air facility but everyone is still wearing masks unless you're sitting down to eat at catering. It was super good. Every single person is tested in the facility. Every single employee. Every cast member, office worker, everyone. Even the roadies. Everyone has to get checked coming in and out of that place. It's really cool how they do it."