Details of backstage conversation between 36-year-old star and The Rock's daughter that led to massive change in WWE

WWE star Joe Gacy recently spoke about his conversation with The Rock's daughter Ava.

Gacy is the leader of the NXT faction Schism. He joined forces with the likes of Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler, and Ava Raine to bring life to the faction. The four stars have been a dominant force on the developmental brand and are seemingly unstoppable at the moment.

This week on Out of Character, Joe Gacy recalled a discussion with Ava about a dark cult group even before they had debuted. He detailed that the faction didn't come to fruition under the old NXT setup.

"Funny story about Ava Raine. Before I even debuted on TV, me and her got together and came up with the idea of a cult group. Originally it was me, her, and this other guy. We were basically pitching for us to be, the original idea was to be this House of a Thousand Corpses family group with like a culty edge."

The 36-year-old explained that things changed under the new WWE management with NXT 2.0.

Gacy mentioned that one day Ava walked up to him and informed that she would be joining the Schism. He recalled being elated since that was something they had planned earlier.

"When it was just me, Rip, and Jagger, she actually came up to me in the PC one day and said, 'Did you hear what's gonna happen?' I said, 'No' and she said, 'I gonna join you guys.' I said, 'That's awesome.' Originally it was gonna be me and her trying to do something anyway. I'm glad it finally panned out on TV." [From 40:50 - 42:01]

Joe Gacy also spoke about his character in WWE

During the same conversation, Gacy spoke about his character drawing parallels with Bray Wyatt in WWE. He mentioned that they both played cult leaders, and that's where the similarity stopped.

"My opinion, me and Bray Wyatt are very, very different. I don't think we're similar. Maybe the fact that we're two gimmicks that are darker, I think that's kinda where I see it," said Gacy.

He made it clear that his gimmick was very different, and he wanted to create his own identity away from comparisons with other stars that also had darker characters.

