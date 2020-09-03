Shawn Michaels is truly a once in a lifetime Superstar; not just because he is a spectacular athlete, but because no one can quite read the crowd as he can. Michaels has always been known for being recluse and doing what he wants. While the Shawn Michaels who returned in 2002 was a new man, there were still traces of the old Shawn Michaels in him.

One of the best examples for this would be Shawn Michaels openly overselling during his match with Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam, almost making it a Hulk Hogan parody.

While talking about the match during his podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed that the initial backstage reaction to Michaels' antics was confusion. However, as the match went on everyone realised that the Heart Break Kid is trying to tell a story.

''The match was highly entertaining because of Shawn overselling shit and going f***ing nuts and almost doing a parody of a Hulk match from 20 years ago. So to that, the entertainment value of it, it was incredibly entertaining. That may have been Shawn’s nod to say ‘Hey, I’m gonna go out here and I’m gonna do this and I’m gonna make you remember it because of my antics.’ Could it have been different? Absolutely it could have been different. Was it the best thing? I don’t know if it was or not. I think when Shawn first started overselling things, the reaction was one of ‘What the f*** is he doing’ and then the more he did it, the more you saw the story Shawn was telling.''

Bruce Prichard praises Shawn Michaels

Bruce Prichard further went on to talk about how good Shawn Michaels is and how he was able to weave a story out of his match with Hulk Hogan.

''And Shawn was gonna tell his own f***ing story, which speaks to how good Shawn is…..it’s a parody of Hulk matches 20 years before. I think Shawn fans see it as Shawn doing what he had to do, and I think Hulk fans would say ‘How can they disrespect him and not just sell all his shit’ the way they thought it should be sold. Hogan still did all his shit and got over in the end.”