Details on Becky Lynch's pregnancy storyline pitch to WWE

Stephanie McMahon has revealed that Becky Lynch pitched an interesting pregnancy-related storyline to WWE.

WWE's Chief Brand Officer was the latest guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast. During the interview, Stephanie shared a hilarious story about former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Stephanie McMahon stated that Lynch wanted a WWE Superstar to attack her in the maternity ward.

"But it's funny! I kept talking to Becky all during her pregnancy and then afterwards she was actually pitching somebody jumping her in the maternity ward [laughs]. You know, I guess we could reenact it."

Becky Lynch took a hiatus last year due to her pregnancy

Becky Lynch was the biggest WWE Superstar of 2019 and was one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry at the time. She won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match and headlined WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Lynch pinned Rousey to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion in the main event of WrestleMania that year.

Becky Lynch was featured on the WWE 2K20 videogame cover alongside Roman Reigns. She was still the RAW Women's Champion when WrestleMania 36 came around. Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler at The Show of Shows to retain her title belt.

However, due to her unexpected pregnancy announcement, she vacated her belt on the episode of RAW after Money In The Bank. Lynch handed the belt to the Women's Money In The Bank holder Asuka that night. Asuka had won the briefcase at the namesake event inside WWE's headquarters.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, Roux, on December 4, 2020. WWE President Nick Khan recently stated that Becky Lynch and her arch-rival Ronda Rousey are bound to return somewhere down the line:

"Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future."

WWE obviously didn't go ahead with Becky Lynch's pregnancy-related idea on television. But one wonders how the WWE Universe would have reacted if this angle had seen the light of day.