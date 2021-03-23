Details behind The Fiend's new look revealed

The Fiend recently returned to WWE at the Fastlane pay-per-view, and he's back with a brand new look. During Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's intergender clash at Fastlane, The Fiend emerged from the ring with a burned and disfigured appearance.

In addition to the mask, his new attire has drawn comparisons to characters from classic horror films. These comparisons make sense, as the entire project was supervised by legendary SFX makeup artist, Tom Savini.

Among his various notable achievements, Savini has worked on iconic films such as Dawn of the Dead (1978), Friday the 13th (1980), and Day of the Dead (1985).

SFX makeup artist Jason Baker recently took to Twitter to reveal the names of all the artists who were involved in creating The Fiend's new look. Baker specifically helped out in the sculpting and painting process. Aside from Savini and Baker, other individuals who worked on the project are credited in the tweets embedded below.

Jason Baker has collaborated with Bray Wyatt in the past. He helped create The Fiend's previous mask, the Firefly Fun House puppets, and the character's trademark lantern as well. On IMDb, Baker has various behind-the-scenes credits for WWE RAW, SmackDown, and a few WrestleMania events from the past decade.

Last year, Wyatt also mentioned the possibility of a Fiend-themed horror film by tagging Baker on Twitter.

Alexa Bliss summoned The Fiend on WWE RAW

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss tricked Randy Orton on RAW.

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton wished to confront The Fiend. Orton's wish was granted by Alexa Bliss, who warned him about the consequences.

Using her mysterious Pandora's Box, Bliss summoned The Fiend to appear during the segment. As The Fiend stood in the ring, Orton produced a gas can from a concealed bag to set Bray Wyatt's alter-ego on fire once again. The Viper even delivered an RKO to The Fiend, but Bliss distracted him from the task at hand.

As a result, The Fiend eventually stood up and unleashed his wrath on Orton. He used a Mandible Claw and a Sister Abigail maneuver to put down his longtime rival.

WWE RAW's demonic duo celebrated Randy Orton's downfall at the end of the episode. Alexa Bliss also pointed towards the WrestleMania logo, as WWE soon confirmed that The Fiend will wrestle The Viper at The Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on The Fiend's new look? Let us know in the comments section below.