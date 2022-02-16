What John Cena told Bianca Belair backstage after her 26-second SummerSlam loss finally revealed

Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's title reign witnessed an abrupt end when Becky Lynch defeated her in 26 seconds at last year's SummerSlam.

However, the EST of WWE had the opportunity to talk to John Cena after her crushing loss, and the conversation did wonders for her morale and mindset.

Bianca Belair opened up about her backstage chat with John Cena during a recent interview with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy.

'"I really got to talk with John Cena a lot after the 26 seconds moment at SummerSlam. He really just gave me a lot of great advice and keep the right perspective of everything," revealed Bianca Belair.

John Cena urged Bianca Belair not to get disheartened by the defeat and to use it to thrive in her career.

Thanks to the Cenation Leader, Belair received some clarity of thought and was able to look at the bigger picture:

"Basically, the gist of what he said was 'moments like this you can really use to propel you. You see how much the fans really get behind you.' For me, out of that, I was able to look at the longer picture, the bigger picture, and hopefully, one day, it'll come back full circle; who knows," Belair added.

I think that moment really propelled me and made me a bigger star: Bianca Belair

The nature of Belair's SummerSlam loss didn't go down well with fans, who were hoping for the former NXT star to get booked well during her reign.

However, dropping the Championship to Belair helped her become a more prominent star in WWE as Bianca was willing to show people that she could be just as good without a title around her waist. Belair is still incredibly motivated, as she revealed below:

"But for me, I took it as you can use this as an opportunity to show who you are without that title. I'm still the EST of WWE, and I'm still going to go out there and show out every single time I step in the ring, and you really get to see who's behind you. "Ironically, I think that moment really propelled me and made me a bigger star." said Bianca.

Despite falling short at SummerSlam, Bianca had a great year as a performer, and she is rightfully in a close battle with AEW's Britt Baker in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards 'Female Wrestle of the Year' category.

Bianca Belair is scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber Match for the RAW Women's Championship and is naturally one of the favorites heading into the high-profile contest.

Could Belair successfully regain a women's title in the WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Pratik Singh