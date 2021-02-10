Details on big mistake WWE made with The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes WWE made a mistake by debuting The Rock as the babyface Rocky Maivia character.

In November 1996, The Rock emerged as the sole survivor in a Survivor Series four-on-four elimination match. Although he debuted as a good guy, The Rock’s Rocky Maivia persona did not receive cheers for very long. Four months later, The Rock was greeted by chants of, “Rocky sucks! Rocky sucks!” during his WrestleMania 13 match against The Sultan (aka Rikishi).

Russo appeared on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said The Rock had all the attributes to succeed in WWE at that stage of his career, but not as a babyface.

“Rocky Maivia was a blue chipper, phenomenal body, good-looking guy. Bro, no guy is gonna cheer a babyface like that. No guy is gonna cheer that guy. However, if you have the same exact guy, cocky, arrogant, ‘I’m better than you, I can buy and sell you.’ Bro, now you’ve got an immediate heel.”

Vince Russo on WWE gimmicks failing, including The Rock as Rocky Maivia

The Rock/Rocky Maivia and Jerry Lawler

Vince Russo did not work with The Rock prior to his debut as Rocky Maivia. He did, however, work alongside the likes of Edge, Christian, and Val Venis to discuss their WWE personas.

Using The Rock as an example, Russo said WWE has forced gimmicks on Superstars in the past. He believes it is much better to have one-on-one discussions with Superstars to find a character that they can really believe in.

