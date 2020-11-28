Billie Kay appeared on the most recent episode of SmackDown to once again try and make her case for a more important role on SmackDown. This time the former member of The Iiconics came to have a seat with Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the announce desk and handed them her resume. This did not end as well as Billie Kay had hoped, as Michael Cole signaled to the camera man to cut to a different scene.

It’s listed right there on the resume 🗣👍 https://t.co/dGW2DJ6Dp8 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) November 28, 2020

Billie Kay has been making a case for herself on SmackDown for sometime now, but to no avail. Kay has not been in a match since her loss to Bianca Belair in a Survivor Series qualifying match.

However, this has not stopped Kay from championing herself to members in the SmackDown lockerroom. She has already made attempts to get in the good graces of numerous Superstars including members of SmackDown's Survivor Series team and King Corbin. She has even made an attempt at being the next Undertaker.

Billie Kay has a number of talents listed on her resume

Bille Kay's resume was recently shared online, when Natalya posted a picture of it on Twitter. Natalya commented that she just found the resume in the SmackDown locker room on top of her bags. Billie Kay replied in the comments section suggesting that she had a few spare copies remaining and thus decided to leave a few in and around the locker room.

Also.... @BillieKayWWE left this in the locker room on top of my bags 👀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oxbedC4Xr2 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) November 28, 2020

Billie Kay's resume is basically divided into two parts. The first part covers her overall experience as a WWE Superstar, and the other part covers her time as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, as one half of The Iiconics.

Her key skills include effective communication, marketing, optimized fitness, maintaining relationships, discipline and much more. However, it is interesting to note that in a more recent segment, Billie Kay mentioned that she is experienced in 'talking', which does not seem to be mentioned on her resume.

This is yet again another example of Billie Kay's comedic genius. She truly is a very talented performer and deserves to have more screen time and matches on SmackDown.