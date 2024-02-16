Details on Billy Jack Haynes' recent voicemail about his wife (Exclusive)

Janette Becraft, the wife of wrestling legend Billy Jack Haynes, spent time in hospital two months before her death.

On February 8, Haynes was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing 85-year-old Becraft at a home in Portland, Oregon. Haynes, 70, wrestled for several companies in the 1980s and 1990s, including WWE (then known as WWF).

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter discussed Haynes' situation with Mac Davis and Teddy Long on The Wrestling Time Machine. Apter played a voice message that Haynes sent him in December 2023 about a virtual signing:

"Bill Apter, this is Billy Jack. I know you were trying to get hold of me. My wife has just been in hospital for the past two weeks. It's really been a kinda hectic time. If you could get hold of me, call me and I'll have this phone with me. I'll be looking forward to your call. If I don't take it right away, as soon as you hang up and I get away from the nurses, I'll call you. Good to hear your voice, man. Thank you very much. Bye." [7:39 – 8:18]

Speculation about the death of Billy Jack Haynes' wife

Janette Becraft suffered from dementia in the later years of her life. It has been speculated that Billy Jack Haynes may have killed his wife because she no longer wanted to live.

The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis gave an insight into what life can be like living with someone with Alzheimer's:

"I dealt with Alzheimer's in our family. My father had it and I took care of him for five years, and when I heard the story that he had shot his wife, then I heard she had Alzheimer's, I'm not gonna lie, there's a part of me, having been someone who cared for someone that went through that, there are times when you see them struggling so much, and you know that they just don't wanna be around much anymore. It's hard not to think, 'Man, if I could help them somehow just leave this Earth quicker.' It's hard to explain unless you go through it." [8:40 – 9:13]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long added that he also looked after his wife before she passed away in 2022:

"She had been sick for a while but she could still move around, but she had got the neuropathy so bad that she couldn't even walk anymore. We had to carry her like a baby. She couldn't eat anymore. She was like 98 pounds. I watched her just [deteriorate]." [11:03 – 11:22]

Billy Jack Haynes is arguably best remembered by wrestling fans for competing at WrestleMania 3 in 1987. He fought Hercules in a double count-out in the second match of the night.

