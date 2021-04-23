Details on Brock Lesnar cutting a heel promo while working as a babyface

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Brock Lesnar's OVW run and revealed that The Beast once cut a heel promo on fans while working as a babyface.

Brock Lesnar's brief stint in OVW saw him hone his skills for a while, before he was ready to make his move to WWE's main roster. Lesnar wrestled several future WWE greats in OVW and impressed a lot of people. However, this doesn't mean The Beast didn't have his fair share of issues back then.

Jim Cornette recently recalled an incident that saw Brock Lesnar getting annoyed by the fans in attendance and cutting a heel promo on them while working as a babyface at the time. Here's what Cornette had to say on the incident:

"One time a couple of people started hooting him at a church gym show and he gets a microphone, cuts a heel promo on them. So when he came back up I said, "You enjoy turning heel?" I said, "No, you're f****** gonna be a god**mn babyface from here on out. If Vince McMahon who's paying you this $250,000 a year wants you to be a god**mn ballet dancer you'll be wearing a tutu on broadway. So don't cut anymore god**mn heel promos when you're supposed to be a babyface. Learn how to make 'em like you or find a new line of business." He didn't like that s**t." Said Cornette.

Brock Lesnar spent the better part of his career playing the character of a heel

Brock Lesnar moved up to the main roster in 2002 and was introduced as a villain. He remained a heel for months on end and finally turned babyface when Paul Heyman betrayed him and helped Big Show defeat him at Survivor Series 2002. Lesnar then kicked off a quest to become the WWE Champion again and went on to win the 2003 Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar put Kurt Angle down in the main event of WrestleMania 19 to win the title again and had a brief run as a babyface. However, Lesnar turned on Angle on an episode of WWE SmackDown and joined hands with Vince McMahon in the process. He would play the role of a heel for the remainder of his first WWE run.