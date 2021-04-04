Details on Brock Lesnar's "friendly shoot fights" with three WWE Superstars

Jim Cornette recently opened up about Brock Lesnar and several other WWE Superstars having friendly shoot fights in OVW.

Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster debut in the spring of 2002. He had a brief run in Ohio Valley Wrestling before his debut. Jim Cornette was the head booker of the developmental brand at the time.

Jim Cornette recently spoke in detail about The Hurt Business breaking up on WWE RAW and wasn't happy with how WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin was treated on the show. Cornette further discussed Benjamin's past accomplishments and revealed that he and Brock Lesnar used to engage in friendly shoot matches when they were mainstays in OVW.

Here's what Cornette had to say:

"Shelton of course was a high-level amateur at Minnesota and was one of the assistant coaches on the team that Brock was on. So they did a little bit... they were, uh... Shelton was riding him just a tad bit for a second there. They used to like to do that in OVW in training. They've talked about it. Brock, and Shelton, and we had Brian Keck, and Sylvester Terkay. And, you know, all those guys, they would friendly shoot around a little bit. It was fun."

Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin made their way to the main roster in mid-2002

Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin were both called up to the main roster in mid-2002 along with the likes of John Cena, Batista and Randy Orton. Lesnar was immediately pushed upon his arrival, spending a brief period of time destroying some of the biggest names in all of WWE.

The legendary OVW Class of 2002. John Cena. Randy Orton. Batista. Brock Lesnar. Shelton Benjamin. pic.twitter.com/xz4Ndiqbqn — Bad News Brown Da Chief Rocka (@5Deuce4Tre7) March 12, 2019

Brock Lesnar left WWE following a two-year stint on the main roster and lost to Goldberg on his way out of the company in March 2004.

Lesnar would go on to become a big name in the world of MMA courtesy of his run in UFC. He won the UFC Heavyweight Championship on one occasion and his mainstream fame helped him secure a lucrative contract with WWE in 2012.