Details on Brock Lesnar’s interaction with Wayne Gretzky following WWE Day 1

Following WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar ran into NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and NHL on TNT's Paul Bissonnette. Bissonnette detailed the interaction with The Beast Incarnate on the latest episode of Spittin Chiclets.

"One part I forgot to mention about the outdoor game was after we finished the broadcast, we went back to the hotel to grab a little bite to eat and a few pops in the lobby," Paul Bissonnette said. "And all of a sudden this guy, this big massive guy with a cowboy hat walks in. I think it was Wayne who recognized him. He goes 'I think that was Brock Lesnar.' And he said 'hello' and ended up coming to sit down. We spent about two hours with him having drinks and shooting the s--t."

Brock Lesnar believes he has three to four years left of being part of WWE at a "high level"

Bissonnette revealed that Lesnar told them that due to the trainer he hired over a decade ago, he thinks he can continue to wrestle at a high level for another three to four years.

"Great guy, very interesting, and he's still going," Paul Bissonnette said. "He talked about, because I was like 'how are you not banged up and how are you still wrestling at this age?' And he said about thirteen years ago he got this trainer and it kind of changed his whole life as far as eating habits and how he trains. I think he said he thinks he can probably wrestle at a high level for three to four years and actually that night, in Atlanta, he won back the belt. So he's now the defending champion of the WWE."

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear tomorrow night on SmackDown to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast

