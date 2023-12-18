Details of Charlotte Flair's injuries sees WWE fans stunned; can't believe she finished match

WWE fans are stunned that Charlotte Flair was able to complete her match after details of her severe injury come to light.

Ever since her debut in WWE, Charlotte Flair has proven herself to be a dominant athlete in the women's division. She has lived up to all her expectations by becoming a multi-time women's champion over the years. For the past few months, Flair has been on the course to break her father, Ric Flair's, record of most World Championships.

However, that will have to take a backseat for the time being. A couple of weeks ago, Flair was involved in a match against Asuka. During the match, Flair fell off the top rope and crashed neck-first to the mat. During the fall, her leg got caught on the rope. As a result, she suffered a serious injury and will be out of action for the next several months.

PWInsider has since reported that suffered a torn ACL, a torn meniscus & a torn MCL and in addition to that, she also suffered a strained neck due to the fall.

This news as left WWE fans in shock of the fact that she completed the match despite suffering those fatal injuries.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan predicted that she will be out for one year.

Several fans wished her a speedy recovery.

Charlotte Flair will miss WrestleMania for the first time in three years

According to reports, Flair's injury means that she will be out of action for the remainder of the year. In fact, she will be out of action for at least nine months.

With WrestleMania 40 just a few months away, this means that The Queen will have to sit out of the biggest event of the year, which will be the first time in three years that she is missing WrestleMania.

It's still amazing that Flair was able to complete her match given the severity of her injury and we hope she makes a speedy recovery.

What do you make of Charlotte Flair's injuries? Sound off in the comments section below.