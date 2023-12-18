Legendary 17-time WWE champion to miss WrestleMania 40 for the first time in 3 years? Analyzing the possibility

WrestleMania is the biggest live event in sports entertainment, and WWE's Superstars leave no stone unturned to be part of it. However, there have been instances when they missed it due to unforeseeable circumstances.

The WWE Universe might once again see an unfortunate instance as a legendary 17-time WWE champion will likely miss The Showcase of the Immortals next year. The name in question is a top star in the WWE women's division: Charlotte Flair.

She recently suffered an injury during a match against Asuka on an episode of SmackDown. Following that, WWE officially announced that Flair would be out of action for nine months due to her knee injury. PW Insider also reported that the nature of the injury is worse than a torn ACL.

Therefore, there's a very good possibility that Charlotte Flair will not be part of WrestleMania 40, as the timeline of her recovery period is around September next year. She will miss The Show of Shows for the first time in three years, as the last time it happened was at WrestleMania 37.

Needless to say, Flair has always been part of high-profile matches at Mania. However, with her recovery period extending to nine months, she will possibly not be part of it next year in Philadelphia.

Will WWE fill Charlotte Flair's void at WrestleMania 40 with another superstar?

Charlotte Flair is one of the top stars in the WWE women's division, and her absence will be a huge hit for the company. The Road to WrestleMania will begin next month at the Royal Rumble.

Therefore, WWE might look to fill Flair's void for The Show of Shows by bringing a prominent star back to the company. The name in question is Mercedes Mone, a.k.a. Sasha Banks, who left the Stamford-based promotion back in May last year.

Recently, there have been a lot of reports and rumors about Banks signing with a top promotion, seemingly WWE or AEW. Fighful Select reported that the working plans between Tony Khan's promotion and Mercedes Mone have dissolved, and the two parties are currently not in talks.

The former Sasha Banks recently made a cryptic tweet amid rumors of her signing with a top promotion. Banks wrote that she knows she will somewhere find the key. It looks like the key she has been referring to will lead her to one door that opens at WWE.

Triple H will likely leave no stone unturned to bring The Boss back to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of WrestleMania 40 amid Charlotte Flair's absence.

