Details on Charlotte Flair's medical update on WWE RAW tonight - Reports

Following her win in the six-woman tag team match last week on WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair was ambushed by current RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley connected with a chop block to the back of Flair's knee and thus, The Queen is scheduled to provide a medical update on WWE RAW tonight.

Initially, fans were concerned that Flair's medical update could possibly pertain to her personal life. However, WWE tweeted out that it was with regards to the chop block that Ripley delivered to The Queen last week on RAW.

Fightful Select has now confirmed that the "medical update" is only an angle. Flair isn't legitimately injured but instead it is a work, possibly furthering her feud against Ripley.

Charlotte Flair is set to face Rhea Ripley at WWE Money in the Bank

Charlotte Flair Vs. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship against the Queen once more. The two have clashed multiple times in the recent past. Their most recent encounter took place at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The match ended in disqualification after The Nightmare rammed the announcer's desk cover against Charlotte Flair's head. This was enough for Charlotte to earn another shot at the title given that she won the match but championships don't change hands due to disqualification or count out.

This iteration of the feud between Rhea and Charlotte has been going on for over two months at this point.

It is likely that their encounter at Money in the Bank will be their last match in the current chapter of this rivalry. Who do you think will walk out as the WWE RAW Women's Champion at the event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

