Details on Charlotte Flair's new project amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently announced a collaboration with a jewelry brand during her time off from the company.

The Queen has been one of the key players in the women's division as she's been a 10-time Women's Champion in the company. After her last match in May 2022, she took some time off as Flair was set to marry current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Flair has been hyped up via promo packages during several premium live events but hasn't made her official return to the company. According to PWInsider, Rockford Collection recently announced its collaboration with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

Recently, Flair and Rockford Collection launched a line of designer rings called The Eminence Collection.

The Eminence collection consists of six different ring styles, with options of platinum or gold as the base metal. It also offers the option to add .65ct Black Diamonds or 2.25ct Diamonds.

Details regarding the rings and the entire Flair collection can be found on Rockford's website. Apart from the website, the rings can be purchased at Rockford Collection's physical stores in Manhattan, New York, Wynwood, and Miami.

Bianca Belair might be Charlotte Flair's first feud after her return

The EST has dominated the red brand as the RAW Women's Champion ever since she defeated Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38. Last week, she defeated Bayley in a Ladder match at Extreme Rules 2022 to retain her championship.

The Queen is currently absent from WWE programming as she has taken time off from wrestling. In her last match, she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship in an 'I Quit' match against The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey.

Flair recently appeared on WWE's Most Extreme Moments countdown on FOX, where she made some interesting comments about the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair:

"When asked about her next move in WWE, Flair stated that she was keeping her eye on Bianca Belair and the RAW Women's Championship, hinting at that as a future program when she returns to the ring." [H/T - PWinsider]

Belair is currently unstoppable on the red brand, and the return of The Queen might be a force to reckon with for The EST of WWE.

Do you think Charlotte Flair can dethrone Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comment section.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes