Details of controversial allegations against popular WWE Superstar; Massive repercussions revealed

Andre Chase held an assembly tonight on WWE NXT and admitted to misplacing a lot of money for Chase University. He claimed that students will no longer be eligible for financial aid due to their crippling debt and noted that there have also been sanctions placed on the university.

"So, unfortunately, a few sanctions have been placed on our university, including any students who enrolled after the investigation began will no longer be eligible for financial aid due to our compromising debt," he said. [From 00:01 - 00:15]

Thea Hail asked Andre Chase how much money he owed, and he revealed that he began using university assets after running out of funds.

"I owe hundreds of thousands of dollars. And it's not just the loan. It's the loan plus interest because I went through a third party. I'm just going to be real with everyone, after losing all of my personal finances, I began to use university assets. Which in turn caused me to take out a loan through an organization that I have now found myself not being able to pay back, putting myself and this university in a very compromising position," he added. [From 00:33 - 01:13]

Last week on WWE NXT, Andre Chase admitted that he misused university funds and vowed to repay the debt as soon as possible. It will be interesting to see how the storyline plays out now that he has revealed he cannot get the university out of debt.

