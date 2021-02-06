Details of cruel backstage rib played on The Rock by WWE Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently responded to The Undertaker's controversial comments about today's wrestlers, and recalled a story of someone going too far while ribbing The Rock.

Mark Henry agreed to The Undertaker's comments to some extent, but added that wrestlers today are as tough as they were back in the day. Henry then stated that he was in defense mode back when he was a young gun in WWE, and shared a story about a backstage rib that was pulled by some wrestlers on The Rock.

"Me and The Rock, we always had our locker right next to each other. I came in and saw people laughing and giggling and running away from where our lockers were. Dwayne would pack chicken breasts and broccoli and stuff to get in the car because he was a body guy. I saw his box was open. I grabbed the box and was going to close it and I looked in it and there was sh*t in it. Somebody sh*t in his food box, so of course, I have to dispose of this and tell him, ‘Hey man, don’t leave your food in here.’ They were envious of us new guys coming in."

(Credit goes to WrestlingNews for the quotes used above)

The Rock had his fair share of real-life rivals in WWE, back in the day

Back when The Rock made his way to WWE, there were a few Superstars who had issues with him getting the spotlight. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has spoken about Triple H and Shawn Michaels "being jealous" of The Rock. According to Hart, the duo was afraid that they would lose their spots to The Rock. The Great One himself has stated that some Superstars were against the idea of him winning the WWE title.

"When I started to make the move and word started to get around that the office was priming me for a WWE Championship run, there were a handful of guys in the business at that time, they did everything they could to stop that run from happening."

And yes, by the time I was 15, I had a full mustache and was bigger than a dad 🙋🏽‍♂️ so bring your fanny packs, tequila and wrestling nostalgia! @NBC #YoungRock 🥃🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iODinVRmYX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 27, 2021

The Rock kept grinding though, and would go on to become possibly the greatest entertainer in all of WWE. The Rock's mic-skills helped him bag a bunch of movie roles in Hollywood, and the rest is history. The Rock is currently the highest-paid actor in the world, and is one of the most famous celebrities on the planet.