Details on Dutch Mantell wanting to "open-hand slap" WWE legend

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell shared his experience of working with Lex Luger.

Lex Luger is famously known for his work with WWE and WCW in the late 1980s and 1990s. He was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 1993 to 1995 and was the co-winner of the 1994 Royal Rumble alongside Bret Hart.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell stated that Lex was one of the most difficult people to work with:

"Lex Lugar was probably the worst. He would talk about himself in the third person and say, 'I don't think Lex would do that.' I wanted to reach over and open-hand slap him at one time. I said well, 'what would lex do if he just got the sh** slapped out of it, then I'd find out what he'd do." (From 1:48 to 2:22)

The former WWE manager added that Luger was narcissistic and once refused to work in a match with him and Bobby Jaggers because he thought they were not on his level:

"Have you seen Lex lately? He looks terrible. I mean, I always got along with him, but he was very narcissistic. I don't think he's that way now. You could tell by looking at him that's the way he was. One night he didn't even want to work with me and Bobby Jaggers. It was me and Bobby against Lugar and Tully Blanchard. He didn't want to work the match because he didn't think that we were worthy of being in the same ring as him." (From 3:05 to 3:58)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claims Lex Luger "couldn't work"

Dutch Mantell was not a fan of Lex Luger's in-ring work. The wrestling veteran stated that Lex was a "horrible" wrestler who couldn't work well with others. He added that the former world champion was always busy posing and was not a great pro wrestler:

"Lex was horrible. They pushed him to the moon and back. He couldn’t work. He just couldn’t do it. He was too busy posing and flexing. When I first got in the business, they said, ‘The worst thing you can do is have a bodybuilder’s attitude.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘A guy even when you have him down, he’s posing.’”

Lex Luger made a name for himself in WCW, where he was initially aligned with Ric Flair and the Four Horsemen. He won the United States Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship during his time with the promotion.

