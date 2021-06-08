Details on in-ring gear made for potential John Cena heel turn

John Cena reportedly had special gear "ready and waiting" for a potential heel turn, as per former WWE writer Matt McCarthy.

John Cena played the role of a babyface for the better part of his WWE run. WWE pushing Cena as a top good guy for years on end didn't sit well with fans, and Cena was one of the most polarizing figures in sports entertainment during his prominent run.

Former WWE writer Matt McCarthy recently discussed the topic on the latest edition of the “We Watch Wrestling Podcast”. McCarthy revealed that John Cena had in-ring gear made for a potential heel turn, and it didn't include his signature jorts.

"Cena was like, ‘If I’m going heel, I want to go full heel,’ and it did get close enough to the point where, and I’m sure he still has this gear, like Cena had gear made for the heel turn, you know? No longer the jorts," said McCarthy.

"I don’t know what the gear was, but he had specific gear made ready and waiting and then obviously we know it never happened." [Credit to Wrestlezone for the quotes used]

John Cena is one of the most successful superstars in WWE history

John Cena in WWE

John Cena was a heel for a brief period of time in 2003, and he feuded with top babyfaces like Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Chris Benoit on the SmackDown brand. WWE then strapped a rocket to Cena's back in 2004, and he went on to win his first WWE title at WrestleMania 21.

John Cena's popularity among WWE's young fans was on a completely different level, and the promotion did everything in its power to capitalize on it. Countless fans bought Cena's merchandise throughout his stay on top, and he headlined numerous shows and pay-per-views.

Fans clamored for a John Cena heel turn for years, but this shift never happened It's interesting to note that WWE had gear made for Cena in case they decided to turn him heel.

