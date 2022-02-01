Details on John Cena "voicing displeasure" after working with former WWE Superstar

John Cena once criticized Chris Masters’ in-ring ability during their time working together in WWE.

Masters performed for WWE between 2003 and 2007 before returning for another spell with Vince McMahon’s company between 2009 and 2011. He faced several high-profile superstars during his first WWE run, including Cena and Shawn Michaels.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Masters discussed the contrasting experiences he had working with the two WWE legends:

“Cena had voiced displeasure in my work, and it was difficult because I was working with Shawn and Cena, and Shawn had even stuck up for me a few times saying he didn’t have any problem working with me, and he said it out loud, which was appreciated.” [0:45-1:08]

One of Masters’ biggest WWE moments came at Unforgiven 2005 when he lost against Michaels in a 17-minute match. He also competed in four matches against Cena on RAW in 2005 and 2006, losing all four encounters.

Chris Masters is unsure why John Cena disliked working with him

Old School Jason @attitudefan91 OTD in 2005: John Cena defeated Chris Masters on The Tribute To The Troops edition of Raw! OTD in 2005: John Cena defeated Chris Masters on The Tribute To The Troops edition of Raw! https://t.co/N9wwwTNBfJ

Chris Masters and John Cena also shared the ring in several multi-man matches on WWE television and at live events.

Although he does not know for certain, Masters thinks the 16-time World Champion may have had a problem with the pacing of their matches:

“I had issues too around that time, so maybe that attributed to some of that. Who knows for sure, but for whatever reason I just felt like Cena just didn’t take too much pleasure in working with me. Maybe he felt like I didn’t give him enough chance to sell, I don’t know specifics, it’s been such a long time.” [1:08-1:31]

Masters’ final WWE match ended in defeat against Jack Swagger on the August 1, 2011 taping of WWE Superstars. The 39-year-old has worked for several companies over the last decade, including IMPACT Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

