Details on the mysterious woman who appeared during Bray Wyatt's segment on WWE SmackDown

An interesting detail has emerged about the mysterious woman shown during Bray Wyatt's backstage segment on WWE SmackDown.

On tonight's episode, Bray Wyatt had a tense confrontation with a backstage crew member. The latter told Wyatt to relax, which didn't sit well with the former Universal Champion. He threatened to smash the staff's head into a wall. The crew member apologized to him, after which he was told to leave.

During the segment, a woman's face was shown on the screen for a split second. This has led to massive speculation among fans about her identity.

The image was taken from a stock video that can be found with a quick Google search. The clip was shot by renowned professional photographer Sergey Gribanov and can be downloaded from Storyblocks.

As can be seen in Gribanov's profile, the unnamed woman has cosplayed for several of his stock videos.

Viper @ViperXero Don't pay too much attention to the woman in the Bray segment. It was a stock image. #SmackDown Don't pay too much attention to the woman in the Bray segment. It was a stock image. #SmackDown https://t.co/DJAe01dFS5

Bray Wyatt is set to appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is shaping up to be a must-see event. The card is loaded with many high-stakes encounters between WWE's biggest superstars.

Additionally, Bray Wyatt will appear at the premium live event despite not having a match. However, WWE hasn't announced what the star will do or say.

The last time Wyatt appeared at WWE Crown Jewel, he won the top title. At Crown Jewel 2019, The Fiend took on Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The bout lasted over 20 minutes and ended with The Fiend pinning Rollins.

Wyatt held the belt briefly before dropping it to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia. The match was a complete squash, and many fans deemed it the beginning of Wyatt's downfall.

WWE did incredibly well with Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022. Fans are excited to see what the sinister entity has in store for them in the coming weeks. It would be interesting to see what happens when Wyatt comes out to the ring at Crown Jewel 2022.

What do you think Wyatt will do at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below.

