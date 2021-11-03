WWE canceled plans for Vince McMahon to shave his head during feud with Hulk Hogan

Bruce Prichard reflected on Hulk Hogan's short-lived run in WWE as Mr. America, revealing that the end goal for the character was for The Hulkster to have a Hair vs. Mask match against Vince McMahon.

After Hogan defeated the chairman in a street fight at WWE WrestleMania XIX, he was subsequently fired from the company. He returned to WWE with a new character that saw him sporting a star-spangled mask and he was introduced under the moniker Mr. America.

Hulk Hogan, however, wasn't happy with his pay, so he left WWE a few months later.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard stated that the original plan was for the angle to culminate with Vince McMahon getting his head shaved after losing another bout to Hogan.

"There was [a plan for the end of the Mr. America angle] and it was pretty much the idea was to shave Vince [McMahon’s] head and have a hair versus mask match and shave Vince’s head but, look, it was all based on the Midnight Rider angle that Dusty [Rhodes] had done in Florida and [Bill] Watts and everybody under the sun had done some version of it and this was our version of it with [Hulk] Hogan and it eventually would bring Hogan back," said Prichard. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bruce Prichard on what he learned from WWE Hall of Famers Pat Patterson, Dusty Rhodes, Paul Boesch and Vince McMahon

Prichard currently serves as the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, but he is also known for portraying Brother Love, a heel manager. His most notable client was former WWE Champion The Undertaker.

When Bruce was asked what he learned in the business from industry pioneers such as Vince McMahon, Pat Patterson, Paul Boesch and Dusty Rhodes, he stated:

"Pat Patterson, ‘what if,’" said Prichard. "I credit Pat with helping me utilize those two little words to my vocabulary to be a little nicer in sometimes expressing my opinions and try to look at the other side and say, ‘What if we tried it this way?’ Dusty [Rhodes] was, if you basically say it enough times and if you believe it then you can almost will it to happen and to be true whether it’s bulls**t or not."

"I think Paul Boesch [laughs]… Paul taught me a lot,'" he added. "Paul taught me that the money and longevity was on the other side, not in the ring but on the other side and one thing that Paul always taught was give back to the community and take care of those that take care of you and I think that the same thing could be said for Vince [McMahon] was to always make sure that all sides are covered and that you’ve taken care of as many as you can in the majority but also take care of those that are not necessarily in the majority."

All four legends contributed a lot to the wrestling business, and they'll forever be regarded as heroes by fans.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What did you think of the Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon feud? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like Hulk Hogan to have one more match in WWE? Yes No 1 votes so far