Details on nixed segment involving Alexa Bliss and former Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39 – Reports

WWE reportedly planned a segment between Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, and Uncle Howdy for WrestleMania 39, but it's unlikely that it will go on as originally planned.

The former Universal Champion is currently out of action due to an undisclosed physical issue. He was expected to collide with Bobby Lashley at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the bout is no longer taking place.

Meanwhile, The Goddess has been off TV ever since she wrestled Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble for the RAW Women's Championship. It was reported that she was on an extended break, but took to social media to deny the rumors. She recently had a procedure on her face for skin cancer with which she had been diagnosed.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Alexa Bliss is still scheduled to be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania. There were plans for her to be involved in a segment with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy at the event.

“Bliss is scheduled to be in Los Angeles for Mania. Whether she’s just part of activities there or does an appearance on the show is unknown. At one point she was scheduled to be part of the segment with Wyatt and Uncle Howdy but that was well back and Wyatt’s situation has changed since then," said Meltzer.

Alexa Bliss addresses speculation about absence from WWE

At the WWE Royal Rumble, it was teased that The Goddess could revert to her demonic persona. She was confronted by Uncle Howdy multiple times before the event.

Alexa Bliss recently commented on the speculation surrounding her WWE absence by stating:

"It's funny how you take time to do one thing, and everyone thinks you just left. Yes, calm down. It wasn't like [a dismissive] 'they know where to find me.' It was [reassuring], 'Guys, they know where to find me. They know I'm doing The Masked Singer. Calm down.' It's just so funny how people jump to conclusions on everything... There is always something going on, especially in WWE. You always have to expect the unexpected," said Bliss.

Alexa Bliss is one of the top female stars in WWE. It'll be interesting to see if she appears at WrestleMania 39 and what she will do at the event, if she shows up.

