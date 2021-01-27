Details of the phone call Triple H got before his last-minute WWE RAW return

In a recent interview on ESPN Radio, Triple H opened up about his in-ring return on WWE RAW.

Triple H wrestled Randy Orton on RAW a couple of weeks ago, replacing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre who had originally been scheduled to face Orton.

During an interview with ESPN Radio's The Michael Kay Show, Triple H opened up about his surprise in-ring return on RAW a few weeks ago. The Game revealed that he only found out that he would be wrestling via a phone call on the night before WWE RAW. Triple H also revealed how different it is performing without fans in the arena:

I said it a few weeks earlier ironically, not thinking it was going to happen so quickly but I said I’m like that little box on the wall that says ‘use in case of emergency, break glass.’ There’s a little hammer there, you smack it, pull the handle, Triple H pops out. To be honest, I got the call the night before and was like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna write you in the show tomorrow’ and that was it. It’s not the same. As a performer, my hat is off to all the men and women right now that are doing this week in, week out, that did it all this time during COVID and the pandemic and did it in front of no one. Did it in front of few, did it in front of video walls with fans cheering and booing. It’s not the same. It’s difficult when you’ve geared your whole life and your whole career towards getting that reaction and working towards it and now you have to work towards the reaction that you believe that you will get and — but it’s not the same. H/T: Post Wrestling

Alexa Bliss played a role in Triple H's brief in-ring return on RAW

Triple H recently wrestled a match on January 11, 2021, edition of RAW. This was The Game's first match since June 2019. Randy Orton was originally supposed to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, but he was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Triple H ended up facing Randy Orton in the main event of WWE RAW instead. However, the match was interrupted when Triple H's sledgehammer caught fire and the lights went out. Triple H disappeared as Alexa Bliss appeared in the ring out of nowhere and threw a fireball at Randy Orton.