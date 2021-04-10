Details on possible Edge and Brock Lesnar storyline that WWE dropped

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently opened up on a dropped storyline from 2003 where Brock Lesnar was seemingly supposed to leave him lying backstage.

Edge had a brief talk with "Brock Lesnar Guy" Michael Corcoran, and the latter asked him an interesting question in regards to a WWE storyline that went nowhere. Edge was taken out backstage by an unknown assailant at WWE No Way Out 2003. This attack began his year-long hiatus.

But the dastardly assault wasn't mentioned when Edge came back a year later. Edge finally opened up on the issue and described what was supposed to happen.

"Yeah, I think they just dropped it because they didn't think people would remember and I can't remember if the plan was either Benoit or Brock. Maybe they were into something else. I don't fully remember the reasoning."

Talked with @EdgeRatedR, earlier today! He was super cool! We discussed WrestleMania and a storyline from back in the day. Hope you enjoy!#WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DsvMRUbpAu — Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) April 9, 2021

Edge recalled how Lesnar, or possibly Chris Benoit, was meant to be his attacker. But he described how WWE management dropped the storyline, so fans never got to see this feud come to fruition.

Edge suffered a legitimate injury at the time

Edge in WWE

Edge suffered a legitimate neck injury on the road to WWE No Way Out 2003. He was scheduled to team up with Chris Benoit and Brock Lesnar in a six-man tag team match. The trio was meant to face Team Angle (Kurt Angle, Charlie Haas, and Shelton Benjamin), but Edge was removed from the bout.

He was attacked backstage, providing a storyline reason for his removal from the match in the process.

Edge missed WrestleMania two years in a row due to his injury. He returned to WWE programming immediately after WrestleMania 20 in 2004 and kicked off a feud with Kane on RAW. Edge then defeated Kane at Backlash 2004 and remained a babyface for a short period of time. He later went on to win the first-ever Money In The Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 21.

Brock Lesnar and Benoit defeated Team Angle at No Way Out, and Lesnar continued his quest to capture the WWE title from Angle. Lesnar defeated Angle in the main event of WrestleMania 19 to become a two-time WWE Champion. Lesnar left WWE just days before Edge returned to the company.

