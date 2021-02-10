Details on real-life tension between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas has claimed that Hulk Hogan was afraid of Andre the Giant.

It is well known that Andre the Giant did not hold back in matches against certain opponents. One of Andre the Giant’s former co-workers, Jacques Rougeau, recalled to SK Wrestling’s Chris Featherstone recently how the Frenchman did not like Big John Studd.

Atlas, who worked for WWE at the same time as Andre the Giant, says the WWE legend also disliked Hulk Hogan. He told Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade that Hogan once ran out of an arena after a match against The Eighth Wonder of the World.

“I don’t know what happened between them, but I do know I was in Japan. Andre had to wrestle Hogan. Andre beat him so bad, and Hogan ran out the arena with his wrestling trunks on and was afraid to come back and get his clothes.”

33yrs ago tonight,33million people tuned into Saturday Night’s Main Event to see me take on Andre on NBC,that’s what you call drawing a house BROTHER!!!! HH pic.twitter.com/WXDj4guVT6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 5, 2021

Atlas clarified that he loves Hulk Hogan and he is not sure why Andre the Giant disliked him. He added that Andre agreed to lose to Hogan at WrestleMania III because he needed the money.

Hulk Hogan "was afraid to look Andre in the face"

Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant's contract signing

Tony Atlas also claimed that Hulk Hogan was scared to look at Andre the Giant during their contract signing at the 1988 Royal Rumble. The signing took place 10 months after Hulk Hogan defeated Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III.

“If you watch the tape when Andre was staring Hogan down when they were signing for the match… Ted DiBiase’s at the table with them. Look at him. Hogan was afraid to look Andre in the face. Look at it. You can see it on tape. He was fretting, he was nervous.”

Atlas speculated that Andre the Giant might not have liked Hulk Hogan for the simple reason that he was another big Superstar on the roster.

