Details revealed on top WWE champion being reportedly injured before Saturday Night's Main Event 

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Tiffany Stratton competing against Kiana James. The Buff Barbie is back in the win column after her loss to Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel.After her victory, Chelsea Green and Kiana James jumped on Stratton. Jade Cargill rushed in and saved the 26-year-old, but the shocker of the night came when Big Jade took Tiffany out and assaulted her brutally, officially turning heel while holding the title. The medical officials had to come out to aid the champion.Now, the Stamford-based promotion took to its official X/Twitter handle and noted that Tiffany is set to have her knee evaluated, but the Buff Barbie is determined that she wants to compete at Saturday Night's Main Event.&quot;BREAKING NEWS: @tiffstrattonwwe is getting her knee evaluated, but reports are that Tiffany Stratton is adamant about going through with the match on #SNME. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available,&quot; she wrote.The 33-year-old star breaks her silence after betraying the WWE championFollowing her shocking heel turn, the promotion officially announced that Tiffany Stratton will defend her strap against Cargill at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City on November 1.While Big Jade was heading backstage, the backstage interviewer, Cathy Kelley, stopped the former AEW star to ask her a question about why she turned heel. Here's what The Storm said:&quot;Consequences? You only face them when you make mistakes. The only mistake I made was thinking that this world rewards patience. It rewards power. And I'm taking it, starting with the WWE Women's Championship,&quot; she said.All eyes are on the Women's Championship match and Tiffy Time's health after Jade's shocking heel turn on the blue brand. It remains to be seen what plans this saga has in the coming weeks.