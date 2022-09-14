"Kid, I'm out of here tomorrow" - Details of Roddy Piper unselfishly wanting to lose to a legend (Exclusive)

'Rowdy' Roddy Piper wasn't just amongst the greatest of all time but also one of the most unselfish performers the business has ever seen.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Magnum T.A. revealed that Roddy Piper volunteered to lose to him when they wrestled each other decades ago.

Magnum T.A. shared the ring with Piper just once in his career and recalled that their match was positioned in the middle of the card. Magnum walked into the bout prepared to lose, but Piper apparently had different ideas.

The WWE Hall of Famer decided to put Magnum T.A. over that night as he felt that giving the rub to the younger star was the best decision from a long-term perspective.

"Well, Piper and I only worked in the ring one time. And it was in Florida when I was working in the middle of the card, and I went out to put him over, and he put me over," revealed Magnum T.A. "He said, 'Kid, I'm out of here tomorrow; they won't ever see me again. You'll be here making a living.' And I said thank you!" [From 30:17 to 30:38]

Brian Gewirtz on Ronda Rousey's tributes to Roddy Piper

The iconic Roddy Piper passed away seven years ago in 2015, but his legacy continues to live on in professional wrestling. Ronda Rousey is one of the many stars who idolize Piper, as she has even adopted the legend's nickname, 'Rowdy,' since transitioning to the squared circle.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently opened up about Rousey's tributes to Piper and admitted that he also grew up to be an ardent fan of the Canadian legend.

"We both idolized Roddy Piper, as millions of people did, so I like what she's doing as far as the color scheme and the logo and the outfit and all that."

While Gewirtz loved seeing Rousey pay homage to the former Intercontinental Champion, he was also glad to see her develop a unique persona as a WWE Superstar. You can read more about what he had to say right here.

