Details of Roman Reigns in dark match against top babyface after WWE SmackDown

After last week's WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns teamed up with The Usos to take Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders in a six-man tag team match.

McIntyre is reportedly next in line to challenge Reigns for the title should the latter successfully retain his gold against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. The Usos and the Viking Raiders, on the other hand, have been involved in a title feud since last month.

After the show went off air, The Bloodline took on the top babyfaces of SmackDown in an entertaining match. Their bout eventually ended with Ivar taking a pinfall at the hands of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

An interesting video from the match also made rounds on social media following the show. Some fans seemingly took a shot at Paul Heyman by calling him names while the Bloodline members were competing inside the ring.

However, the Universal Champion was quick to come to the rescue of his special counsel. In the video, The Tribal Chief can be seen hugging Heyman to console him following the incident. The moment between Reigns and Heyman was well-received by fans in the live audience, who then shared multiple videos across all social media platforms.

Sherlene (Roman Reigns 535) @sherlene909 🥺 Paul Heyman really love his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns Paul Heyman really love his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns 😭😂🥺 https://t.co/8Np23lDKiW

Roman Reigns prepared ahead of 'biggest WrestleMania match' in WWE history

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar are set to lock horns for in a huge 'Winner Take All' Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38. The title vs. title clash is now billed as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time.

Both Champions met for the contract signing on SmackDown's main event last week. As has always been the case with putting names on the dotted line in WWE, the segment ended with absolute destruction. Reigns had multiple security guards inside the ring to give him an advantage over Lesnar.

However, The Beast Incarnate laid out a brutal attack on the security personnel and made a strong statement while the Bloodline members hurriedly escaped.

It is worth noting that before Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, he will have to defend his title against an unnamed opponent at the mega event scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden this Saturday.

