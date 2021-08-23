WWE President explains how Roman Reigns and John Cena are viewed by company management

WWE President Nick Khan gave his take on Roman Reigns and John Cena in an interview prior to this year's SummerSlam. During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Khan gave credit to Roman Reigns for being the monster heel that he has been on television lately.

The WWE President also spoke briefly about Cena, stating that every good heel Superstar needs an equally compelling babyface. Khan even added that everyone at WWE loved the idea of the Reigns vs. Cena main event:

"Listen, I think both shows are great right now. I think what Roman has developed as this monster heel has been amazing for television. The Cena return, as you know, your hero is only as good as your villain, your villain is only as good as your hero. So Cena-Roman, we love that main event."

Khan opined that both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live are two great shows. Over at RAW, he is quite happy with the product, as developing talent is now crossing over and both RAW and SmackDown are equally impressive.

Khan added that in certain pay-per-views, the WWE Universe also gets matches from both brands and that is exactly what SummerSlam was supposed to provide:

"At the same time, when you look at what's happening at RAW, we think a lot of the talent that people saw as developing talent are now crossing over, so both shows are equally impressive to me. And we love the fact that in certain pay-per-views, you get matches from both brands across it and tomorrow night's that."

Check out Ariel Helwani's interview with Nick Khan here:

WWE pulled off a huge SummerSlam show that got everyone talking

WWE SummerSlam 2021 saw Roman Reigns defend the WWE Universal Championship against John Cena in a huge singles match. The bout was the main event of the evening and saw Reigns retain the title over Cena.

However, shortly after Reigns' victory, he was interrupted by the returning Brock Lesnar, who confronted The Tribal Chief to close out WWE SummerSlam 2021. It now remains to be seen if WWE will move forward with a blockbuster feud between Reigns and Lesnar.

