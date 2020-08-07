Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, collectively known as FTR, have completed a smooth transition from WWE and AEW, and they are expected to be significant players in All Elite Wrestling's deep tag team division. FTR's WWE run as The Revival left a lot to be desired, and as reported earlier, various Superstars pitched ideas to work with the team. It has now been revealed that Roman Reigns was also part of the list.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed in a Fightful Select exclusive from a recent interview with FTR that in addition to Randy Orton; The Usos, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon and The New Day also pitched plans to work with the AEW team.

Roman Reigns went up to Vince McMahon and expressed his desire to work with Revival

It was added that Roman Reigns approached Vince McMahon and told the WWE Boss that he wanted to work with The Revival. Roman Reigns was one of the many Superstars who went to bat for the Revival. Roman Reigns even worked a few matches with the team over the years.

FTR's brief alliance with Randy Orton had a lot of potential, and it was revealed that The Legend Killer personally went to bat for the tag team in the WWE. The former RAW Tag Team Champions said that Randy Orton was the prime reason why FTRKO lasted for a noticeable period, and they made a firm decision to leave WWE after they realized that the push wouldn't go amount to much.

The Fightful Select exclusive concluded by stating that the pitches came with its set of positives and negatives, and it included Harwood and Wheeler getting pulled from hot feuds and angles.

Thankfully for FTR, the team have looked excellent in their short stint in AEW thus far. The eventual goal is to have FTR have their match with The Young Bucks, a showdown that has been in the making for years.

However, AEW is playing it smart and have taken the path of patience for the storyline to blow up into an all-out feud between the two teams.

As for their time in the WWE, FTR was in the WWE for six years, and along the way, they won all the tag team titles, including the RAW, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships. Their booking in the WWE, however, was inconsistent and their frustrations eventually led to the WWE release in April.

Going by the latest report, Harwood and Wheeler have their fair share of admirers in the WWE which includes Roman Reigns, and it's interesting to note that they are still on good terms with Randy Orton. He worked with the AEW team in preparation for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash against Edge.